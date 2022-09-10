ICONIQ Capital LLC Buys 32,309 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 468.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,309 shares during the quarter. Airbnb accounts for about 0.0% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $6,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABNB. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ABNB. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.15.
ABNB traded up $4.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.48. 5,418,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,402,977. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.10 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.06 and its 200 day moving average is $128.05. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.71 and a 52 week high of $212.58.
Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 26.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
