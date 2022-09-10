ICONIQ Capital LLC Has $26.90 Million Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,562 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF comprises 0.2% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $26,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2,534.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 716,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,462,000 after purchasing an additional 689,756 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,155,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,159,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,099,000 after acquiring an additional 123,446 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 396.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,347,000 after acquiring an additional 119,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the first quarter worth $14,399,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC traded up $2.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.86. 64,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 219,591. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.92 and its 200 day moving average is $192.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.69 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

