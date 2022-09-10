ICONIQ Capital LLC Increases Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

ICONIQ Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 83.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of RBLX traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.53. The stock had a trading volume of 23,413,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,054,653. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $141.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.93 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $2,518,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBLX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.