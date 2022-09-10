Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. Approximately 166 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. operates in petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

