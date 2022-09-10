iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Shares Sold by Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV

Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV cut its stake in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,614,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,425 shares during the quarter. iHeartMedia makes up about 39.8% of Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $49,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,788,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,703,000 after buying an additional 1,299,514 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,432,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,489,000 after purchasing an additional 956,001 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,322,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,958,000 after purchasing an additional 455,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in iHeartMedia by 2,081.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 453,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 432,977 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. TheStreet cut iHeartMedia from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman purchased 54,112 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $503,782.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,774,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,521,833.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:IHRT traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.54. The company had a trading volume of 779,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,702. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.43 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.95.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

