IHT Real Estate Protocol Price Reaches $0.0002 (IHT)

IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. During the last week, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $226,180.05 and $18,569.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004810 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020736 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00061600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00068338 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005544 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00077114 BTC.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Profile

IHT Real Estate Protocol (CRYPTO:IHT) is a coin. It launched on December 12th, 2017. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s total supply is 996,491,162 coins and its circulating supply is 989,061,136 coins. IHT Real Estate Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ihtcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IHT Real Estate Protocol is ihtcoin.com.

IHT Real Estate Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “I-House Token (IHT) aims to allow users and institutions the possibility to own a split percentage of a real estate project in the form of cryptocurrency, or in this case, the IHT token. IHT wants to integrate the global real estate markets with the blockchain technology, making possible for anyone to own a quota in tokens. The IHT token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum Network and is to be used within the IHT platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IHT Real Estate Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IHT Real Estate Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IHT Real Estate Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

