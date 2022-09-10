Inghams Group Limited (ING) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 12th

Inghams Group Limited (ASX:ING – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 12th.

Inghams Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,228.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Helen Nash bought 37,694 shares of Inghams Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$99,889.10 ($69,852.52). In other Inghams Group news, insider Rob Gordon acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$53,000.00 ($37,062.94). Also, insider Helen Nash acquired 37,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.65 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$99,889.10 ($69,852.52).

Inghams Group Company Profile

Inghams Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells chicken and turkey products in Australia and New Zealand. The company provides, fresh, fresh with flavor, frozen, gluten free, and ready to cook chicken and turkey products under the Ingham's brand name. It also offers stock feeds for poultry, pig, and dairy industries.

