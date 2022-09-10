Innova Price Tops $0.0250 on Top Exchanges (INN)

Innova (INN) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 10th. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0250 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Innova has a total market cap of $172,607.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Innova has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Desire (DSR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapture (RAP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GunCoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 101% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

Innova is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin.

Buying and Selling Innova

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

