Insider Buying: PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) CEO Purchases 4,787 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) CEO David A. Lorber purchased 4,787 shares of PhenixFIN stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $178,315.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 81,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,040,307.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

PhenixFIN Price Performance

PFX stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $37.01. 9,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,543. PhenixFIN Co. has a 1-year low of $32.61 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average of $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 12.21, a quick ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.43). PhenixFIN had a negative net margin of 57.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 million. On average, analysts forecast that PhenixFIN Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PhenixFIN Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PhenixFIN

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.33%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PhenixFIN stock. Adalta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,280 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,845 shares during the quarter. PhenixFIN accounts for about 2.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Adalta Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.15% of PhenixFIN worth $3,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PhenixFIN from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Further Reading

