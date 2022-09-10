Insider Selling: Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ACHC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.65. 602,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,056. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.28. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.80 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACHC. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,598,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000,000 after purchasing an additional 910,813 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,748,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,808,000 after purchasing an additional 571,384 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,342,000 after purchasing an additional 535,593 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 543.1% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 612,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,456,000 after purchasing an additional 517,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $28,751,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.33.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

Featured Stories

