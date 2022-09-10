Insider Selling: Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) EVP Sells 446 Shares of Stock

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $43,141.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,747.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Robert Paul Wilson III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 25th, Robert Paul Wilson III sold 1,800 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $182,070.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.85. The stock had a trading volume of 518,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Allegiant Travel has a twelve month low of $93.31 and a twelve month high of $215.48.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.44). Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 3.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALGT. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Allegiant Travel by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALGT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

