Insider Selling: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) CEO Sells 82,835 Shares of Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $24,934,991.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 23rd, Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 38,650 shares of Enphase Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $7,730,000.00.

NASDAQ:ENPH traded down $11.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $305.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,923. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The stock has a market cap of $41.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.78, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on ENPH shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $240.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.17.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

