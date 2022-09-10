Insider Selling: Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX) CFO Sells 2,407 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) CFO Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $14,562.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,345.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeremy Whitaker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 9th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 2,406 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $14,002.92.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total value of $20,823.16.

On Monday, August 29th, Jeremy Whitaker sold 3,364 shares of Lantronix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $21,899.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:LTRX traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $5.74. 123,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,723. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $201.69 million, a PE ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 2.30. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,031 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 33.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

