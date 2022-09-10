Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,412,016.32.
Trilogy Metals Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of TSE:TMQ traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$125.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$2.91.
Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Trilogy Metals Company Profile
Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.
