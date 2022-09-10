Insider Selling: Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ) Senior Officer Sells 29,000 Shares of Stock

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elaine Sanders sold 29,000 shares of Trilogy Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.88, for a total value of C$25,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,604,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,412,016.32.

Trilogy Metals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TSE:TMQ traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.86. The company had a trading volume of 21,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$125.43 million and a PE ratio of -4.32. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.78 and a 1-year high of C$2.91.

Trilogy Metals (TSE:TMQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.03). Research analysts forecast that Trilogy Metals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Trilogy Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trilogy Metals from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.32.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 426,690 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

