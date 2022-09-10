Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

PODD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $295.23.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $268.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $251.82 and a 200-day moving average of $240.48. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 537.82 and a beta of 0.73. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insider Activity at Insulet

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.87 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total value of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insulet

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 0.6% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.