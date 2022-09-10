Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Intapp Stock Up 6.9 %

INTA stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,441. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

