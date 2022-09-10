Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2022

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.12–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $324.50 million-$328.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $317.71 million. Intapp also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.05–$0.03 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTA. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intapp from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intapp from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Intapp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Intapp Stock Up 6.9 %

INTA stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 89,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,441. Intapp has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $39.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTAGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.64% and a negative return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Intapp by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intapp by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intapp by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp Company Profile



Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

