InterDigital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th.
InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect InterDigital to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.9%.
InterDigital Stock Performance
InterDigital stock opened at $47.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $60.31. InterDigital has a 1 year low of $45.20 and a 1 year high of $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,629 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,389,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDCC shares. Bank of America started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.
InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
