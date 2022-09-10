International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.69

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 93.69 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 100.76 ($1.22). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 98 ($1.18), with a volume of 138,376 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

International Personal Finance Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £211.82 million and a PE ratio of 452.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 92.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 93.51.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.70 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Gary Thompson bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 79 ($0.95) per share, with a total value of £23,700 ($28,637.02).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

