Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson Sells 6,375 Shares

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total transaction of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $6.54 on Friday, reaching $221.32. 1,900,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,309. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.35 and its 200-day moving average is $239.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a PE ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of research analysts recently commented on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% during the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

