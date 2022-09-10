Inverse Finance Reaches Market Cap of $7.73 Million (INV)

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Inverse Finance has a total market cap of $7.73 million and approximately $861,325.00 worth of Inverse Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Inverse Finance coin can now be purchased for about $82.50 or 0.00388169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Inverse Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00036042 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004163 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004704 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,258.27 or 1.00018795 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036404 BTC.

About Inverse Finance

Inverse Finance (CRYPTO:INV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2020. Inverse Finance’s total supply is 190,000 coins and its circulating supply is 93,726 coins. The official website for Inverse Finance is inverse.finance. Inverse Finance’s official Twitter account is @InverseFinance.

Inverse Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Inverse.finance is a suite of permissionless decentralised finance tools that enable users to earn yield on their tokenised assets, governed by the Inverse DAO, a decentralised autonomous organisation.The INV token gives voting power in the Inverse Dao. Therefore INV token holders can directly control a number of important parameters and aspects of the Inverse treasury and products.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Inverse Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Inverse Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Inverse Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

