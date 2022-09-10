Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU – Get Rating) were down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.31 and last traded at $16.31. Approximately 10,991 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 36,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.34.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.01.
