Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is Astor Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $19,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,250,000 after buying an additional 20,974 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,576,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 35,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $261.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $227.97 and a 12 month high of $327.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.19.

