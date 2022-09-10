Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) is Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,479 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 8.4% of Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $23,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of RPG traded up $2.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.23. 15,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $161.98 and a 200-day moving average of $164.73. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $223.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

