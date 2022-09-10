IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Position Boosted by Atalan Capital Partners LP

Atalan Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 620,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises about 10.6% of Atalan Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Atalan Capital Partners LP owned about 0.33% of IQVIA worth $143,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 271.8% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $223.17 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.47.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Further Reading

