IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Stake Lessened by Brahman Capital Corp.

Brahman Capital Corp. cut its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 52,983 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 2.5% of Brahman Capital Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Brahman Capital Corp.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $28,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 271.8% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $223.17. The company had a trading volume of 623,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.47. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of IQVIA to $246.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Recommended Stories

