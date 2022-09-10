iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB) Stock Price Down 0%

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSB – Get Rating) shares dropped 0% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.96 and last traded at $23.98. Approximately 265,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 260,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.99.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.33.
