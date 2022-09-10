iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Purchased by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWW. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWW opened at $46.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $43.65 and a one year high of $55.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.88.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

