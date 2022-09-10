iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,803,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,775 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Cresset Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cresset Asset Management LLC owned 0.70% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $500,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,064,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NWK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the first quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 276.6% in the first quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $240.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average is $244.36. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

