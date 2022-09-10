iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Purchased by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,025,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422,454 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $131,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,536,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 49.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,305,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,354,000 after purchasing an additional 757,966 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after purchasing an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

DVY stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $112.29 and a 12 month high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

