iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.

Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 810 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $4,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $375.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $385.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.79. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $326.70 and a 52-week high of $559.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

