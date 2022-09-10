iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.1% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 110.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,611,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 37,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,839,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 52.0% during the first quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.3% in the first quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

IVV traded up $6.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $408.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,589,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,776,338. The business has a 50-day moving average of $404.57 and a 200-day moving average of $414.21. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

