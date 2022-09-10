iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.0% of MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after buying an additional 3,003,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $408.76 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $404.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $414.21.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.