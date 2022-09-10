iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) is Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,125.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 226,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,202,000 after purchasing an additional 223,275 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,615 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.10. 1,903,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,388,397. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.75. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.85 and a 1 year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.