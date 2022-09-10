iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) Shares Sold by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after acquiring an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,213,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 114.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.08. 54,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,917. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.00. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.35 and a fifty-two week high of $154.87.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.