IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 910,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,835 shares during the period. IVERIC bio accounts for about 4.1% of Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP owned 0.78% of IVERIC bio worth $15,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in IVERIC bio by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter.

IVERIC bio Price Performance

ISEE traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.59. 31,414,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,158,400. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $20.99.

Insider Activity

IVERIC bio ( NASDAQ:ISEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $321,153.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Anthony S. Gibney sold 7,791 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $73,313.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,124.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Paul Simms sold 12,272 shares of IVERIC bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $138,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,547 shares in the company, valued at $321,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ISEE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of IVERIC bio in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IVERIC bio to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

About IVERIC bio

(Get Rating)

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel treatments for retinal diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company develops Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Featured Articles

