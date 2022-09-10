J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Receives GBX 971.25 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 971.25 ($11.74).

JDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon from GBX 875 ($10.57) to GBX 735 ($8.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

JDW opened at GBX 521 ($6.30) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.99, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of £670.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 552.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 680.56. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of GBX 466.65 ($5.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,112 ($13.44).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 861 pubs and 57 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

