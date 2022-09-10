J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires New Shares in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 143,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,696,000. Axon Enterprise makes up 0.9% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $43,000. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXON. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Axon Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.38.

Axon Enterprise stock traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.19. The stock had a trading volume of 230,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,142. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 63.69 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.40.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.96 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 14.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

