J. Goldman & Co LP Boosts Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 357.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $3.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $372.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,604. The company has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $340.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.05. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

