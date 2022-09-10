J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 902,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,410,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,586,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 376,362 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,330,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,795,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after acquiring an additional 280,197 shares in the last quarter. 36.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Desktop Metal

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, with a total value of $92,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,253,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,584,856.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 41,000 shares of company stock valued at $127,960 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Stock Performance

NYSE:DM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.50. 3,154,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,591. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $57.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.70 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 275.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.56%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Desktop Metal to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Desktop Metal to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.80 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.46.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

