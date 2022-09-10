J. Goldman & Co LP Buys New Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 42,354 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,358,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.6% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EA traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,651,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,947. The firm has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.93.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $105,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,847,755.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 7,373 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $958,858.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,802,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total value of $105,008.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,314 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,755.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,701 shares of company stock worth $12,120,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.