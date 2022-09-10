J. Goldman & Co LP Buys Shares of 803,597 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 803,597 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,809,000. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.0% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $667,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $10,274,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 371,627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 34,780 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.9 %

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.77. The company had a trading volume of 15,499,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,283,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $40.82 and a one year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also

