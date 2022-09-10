J. Goldman & Co LP Grows Position in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

J. Goldman & Co LP raised its holdings in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,321 shares during the quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.28% of Denbury worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEN. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Denbury during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter worth about $80,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Denbury in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000.

Get Denbury alerts:

Denbury Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.71. 510,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,089. Denbury Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $93.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 3.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $482.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.55 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 22.38%. Denbury’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Denbury from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Denbury in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.09.

About Denbury

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.