J. Goldman & Co LP Purchases New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,774,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,104,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $181,765,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,492,000 after purchasing an additional 840,481 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 27,304.8% during the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 712,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,396,000 after purchasing an additional 709,924 shares during the period. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.33.

Insider Activity at Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,483,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea J. Ayers acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.69 per share, with a total value of $1,483,195.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.50. 1,227,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,585. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.23. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.63 and a 12 month high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is 51.78%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

