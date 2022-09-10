J. Goldman & Co LP Raises Stock Position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its holdings in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,018 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.92% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI worth $13,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $4,054,000. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 180.3% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 344,100 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.02. 1,153,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,738. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.07. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.99.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

