J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 210 ($2.54) target price on the grocer’s stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 300 ($3.62).

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SBRY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.62) price objective on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on J Sainsbury from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Shore Capital restated a house stock rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 258 ($3.12).

J Sainsbury Price Performance

Shares of LON SBRY opened at GBX 202.60 ($2.45) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.02. J Sainsbury has a twelve month low of GBX 197.50 ($2.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 307.80 ($3.72). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 214.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 229.91. The stock has a market cap of £4.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 698.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

J Sainsbury Company Profile

In other J Sainsbury news, insider Jo Bertram acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.53) per share, with a total value of £16,720 ($20,203.00).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

