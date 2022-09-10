Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $230.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.39 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on NFLX. Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $233.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.51. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $103.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 184,993 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in shares of Netflix by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676,680 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 163.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

