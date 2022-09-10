Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 300 ($3.62) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 440 ($5.32).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BME. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.56) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($5.80) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 475 ($5.74) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.25) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 535.30 ($6.47).

B&M European Value Retail Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BME opened at GBX 350.60 ($4.24) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 834.76. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 336.50 ($4.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($7.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 396.60 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 455.80.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

