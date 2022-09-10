John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.70-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.14 billion.

John Wiley & Sons Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of WLY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. 416,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,005. John Wiley & Sons has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $545.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that John Wiley & Sons will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a $0.347 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is a positive change from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 67.48%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WLY shares. TheStreet downgraded John Wiley & Sons from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday. CJS Securities raised John Wiley & Sons from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other John Wiley & Sons news, EVP Danielle Mcmahan sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.94, for a total value of $147,008.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,962.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

