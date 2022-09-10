Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Position Increased by Orchard Capital Managment LLC

Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Johnson Outdoors worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JOUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Johnson Outdoors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Johnson Outdoors Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $83,008.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 27.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 35,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,396. The stock has a market cap of $589.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.55 and a 1-year high of $117.99.

Johnson Outdoors Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.