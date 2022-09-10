Jonestrading Initiates Coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN)

Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ FUSN opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $9.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 17.89 and a current ratio of 17.89. The company has a market cap of $112.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of -0.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.91% and a negative net margin of 3,647.40%. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fusion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven Gannon acquired 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $90,132.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 56,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,492. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 21,253 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,048,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,374,000 after acquiring an additional 190,944 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares during the period. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to various targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

